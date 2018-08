DeForest’s police chief will be subject to a complaint from the village board. After hearing concerns from community members, the board voted 4-2 Tuesday to file the complaint with the village police commission.

Daniel Furseth is on administraive leave. He revealed a years-old video in which he made derogatory comments about a group of Black men.

The police commission has authority to fire him, but his lawyer tells 27 News that Furseth wants to keep his job, and “to go back to work.”

WIBA