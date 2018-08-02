Dodgers beat Brewers in a walkoff

Matt Albers gave up a two-run homer to Yasmani Grandal in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers lost 6-4 to the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

The Brewers trailed 4-2 in the eighth inning before drawing even. Mike Moustakas clubbed a run scoring double to make it 4-3 and Manny Pina’s rbi single tied the game 4-4.

The Dodgers missed chances to take the lead in the bottom of the 8th and then a chance to win it in the 9th. But in the 10th, Matt Kemp singled and Grandal followed with the walk-off home run.

Pina and Lorenzo Cain both had three hits for the Brewers in the loss.

Chase Anderson retired the first 12 batters he faced before surrendering solo home runs to Grandal and newly acquired infielder Brian Dozier.

The Brewers dropped to 5-2 on their current eight-game road trip out west. They also dropped a game behind the Chicago Cubs in the Central Division standings after the Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-2 earlier.

The final game of the series is tonight at 8 p.m. Jhoulys Chacin (10-3, 3.45) gets the call for the Brewers. Clayton Kershaw (4-5, 2.52) goes for the Dodgers.