DOJ launches anti-‘smurfing’ initiative

A new campaign is underway to eliminate use of over-the-counter medications to cook methamphetamine, known as “smurfing.” Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says it’s on the rise.

“That’s why we’re working to get out in front of this. We’re working hard to stop the flow of methamphetamine produced in Mexico. We’re also working hard to stop it from being produced here,” Schimel said.

Wisconsin recently required all pseudoephedrine sales to be logged in a national database – an effort to stop illegal purchases.