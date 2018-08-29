Driver drowns at Merrimac Ferry landing

A man died Tuesday night after driving a car into the Wisconsin River at the Merrimac Ferry landing. Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said 57-year-old Scott L. Kirkpatrick, from Middleton, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Trax southbound on State Highway 113 when he approached the ferry landing.

Sheriff Meister says it appears Kirkpatrick did not realize the road lead into the lake as the vehicle plunged into the lake.

Kirkpatrick and a woman passenger were able to get out of the vehicle. She swam to shore but Fitzpatrick was unable to make it to shore, according to Sheriff Meister.

