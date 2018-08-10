Early voting ends today for partisan primary

Early voting is wrapping up across most of the state on Friday, and elections officials want you to be sure you know what to do at the polls.

This is a partisan primary election, and that means you’re only allowed to vote for one party. Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney says you have to make a choice, even if there’s a local partisan race and a state partisan race you’re interested in.

“You have to make a choice about which primary is most important to you, where you think your vote is most important.”

When you’re heading to the polls, you should also be sure to have your photo ID. Magney says you’re probably already carrying something that works for you.

“Drivers license, state ID card, military ID, passport, veteran’s card, any of those will work.”

In person absentee voting ends Friday in most municipalities.

The Primary Election is on Tuesday.