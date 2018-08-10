Google+

Empty shoes highlight gun violence at Capitol

WRN photo

At the Capitol Thursday, calls for action on gun violence. Riley Reed, a student intern with Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort, one of several people who spoke in front of hundreds of pairs of shoes arranged up the Capitol steps. “I see these shows and it compels me to do something,” she said.

Each pair of shoes represented a victim of gun violence, a “silent march” on the Capitol.

Pam Reed is Riley’s mother, and a teacher. “It’s terrible, that I have to live in a world where I’m worried about my son or daughter not coming home each day,” she said. “I’m tired of nothing being done.”

Chase Terrier is Public Policy Coordinator for End Abuse Wisconsin. “I’m tired of endless violence. I’m tired of guns proloferating in our communities. I’m tired of making the same points and listing the same facts, time and time again.”

A pro-gun rights group is planning an event at the Capitol on Saturday.