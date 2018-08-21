UPDATE: body recovered in Dane County flooding

Madison firefighters recovered the body of a man who was swept away by floodwater on the city’s West Side Monday night. Two other people in the vehicle the man was driving were rescued by people who came to their aid.

Search Underway For Missing Man Swept Away In West Side Floods Location: Piping Rock Road & Chapel Hill Road … https://t.co/Q2TnehX6CZ — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) August 21, 2018

Dane County Executive Joe Paris declared a state of emergency, in the wake of torrential rains in the western portion of the county. Reports ranged from 8″ to 13″. West Madison, Middleton, Cross Plains and Black Earth were especially hard hit.

Local officials in Dane County are working to respond to widespread flooding in the region. Residents should avoid flooded areas. Do not drive through floodwaters and obey road closures. Turn around, don’t drown. #ReadyWI #WIflood #wiwx pic.twitter.com/lLJuXPlqpG — ReadyWisconsin (@ReadyWisconsin) August 21, 2018



There was extensive flooding of city streets and rural roads and highways, and law enforcement agencies stress that motorists need to avoid roads and intersections with standing water.



Hundreds of people were stranded overnight at businesses in the area.