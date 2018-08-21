Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / UPDATE: body recovered in Dane County flooding

UPDATE: body recovered in Dane County flooding

By

Madison firefighters recovered the body of a man who was swept away by floodwater on the city’s West Side Monday night. Two other people in the vehicle the man was driving were rescued by people who came to their aid.

Dane County Executive Joe Paris declared a state of emergency, in the wake of torrential rains in the western portion of the county. Reports ranged from 8″ to 13″. West Madison, Middleton, Cross Plains and Black Earth were especially hard hit.


There was extensive flooding of city streets and rural roads and highways, and law enforcement agencies stress that motorists need to avoid roads and intersections with standing water.


Hundreds of people were stranded overnight at businesses in the area.