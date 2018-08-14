Evers tops crowded Democratic field

Democratic primary voters have picked Tony Evers to challenge Governor Scott Walker. Evers coasted to victory Tuesday night, with the Associated Press calling him the winner shortly after 9:00.

Evers, the state Superintendent of Public Instruction, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel “We’re going to win because we’re going to hold Scott Walker accountable for his reign of terror.”

He’ll face Walker in the November general election. State firefighters union chief Mahlon Mitchell finished second, former state Representative Kelda Roys thirds in the eight person field.

