Federal investigators update Husky Refinery explosion

At a news conference Thursday, the U-S Chemical Safety Board (CSB) released an update in its ongoing investigation into the April explosion and fire at the Husky Refinery in Superior.

The report shows that the explosion occurred in the refinery’s Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit while the refinery was shutting down for maintenance.

.@chemsafetyboard releases factual update on investigation into Husky Refinery explosion and fire https://t.co/enWXqUKKV1 — CSB (@chemsafetyboard) August 2, 2018

A piece of debris from the explosion flew about 200 feet striking a large storage tank containing asphalt. About 15,000 barrels of asphalt were released from a puncture in the tank and ignited, resulting in a large fire at the plant.

A total of 36 people sought medical attention following the explosion including 11 refinery and contract workers who had OSHA recordable injuries.

Investigators continue to collect data and evidence from the site to develop a root cause of the incident and a final report will be issued at the conclusion of the investigation.

KDAL