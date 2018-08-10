Former DOC Secretary Ed Wall blasts Walker in new book

A book from a former state cabinet member has been released, days before the election. Former Corrections Secretary Ed Wall is highly critical of Republicans, Governor Scott Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel.

Wall blasts their handling of the investigation into the state’s troubled Lincoln Hills School for Boys. A Walker spokeswoman says Wall was fired from the state Department of Justice in 2016 “for asking a state employee to break the law.”

In a statement to the Journal Sentinel, Schimel stood by his handling of Lincoln Hills, and stressed Wall was fired for “dishonesty.” He blamed Wall for the trouble at Lincoln Hills.