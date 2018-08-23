Frederick sidelined by rare disorder

Former Wisconsin Badger and current Dallas Cowboy center Travis Frederick has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barre Syndrome. It causes weakness in various parts of the body, attacking a network of nerves around the brain and spinal cord.

The 27-year-old Frederick received two treatments over the last two days and those treatments will continue for several more days.

Frederick is a four-time Pro Bowl player who has started 83 NFL games, including three playoff games. He was drafted in the first round by the Cowboys in 2013.

There is no timetable for Frederick’s return to the field.