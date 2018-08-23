Gaglianone returns to the field

After missing nearly two weeks of preseason training camp because of back issues, Wisconsin Badger kicker Rafael Gaglianone has been cleared to resume kicking again.

Gaglianone made 16 of 18 field goals last season and 20 of his last 23 kicks overall.

The Badgers open their season a week from Friday against Western Kentucky.

Redshirt freshman Collin Larsh, who is a walk-on from Monona Grove High School, has been working with the first field goal unit in Gaglianone’s absence.

Gaglianone has four game-winning field goals and has hit three field goals of 50 yards or more, which ties him for first in program history.