Governor Walker declares statewide emergency

An emergency due to heavy rains, flooding and tornadoes in Wisconsin is now statewide. Governor Scott Walker issued the declaration on Wednesday afternoon.

“After the latest round of continuing storms and their tremendous impact in Wisconsin, we have declared a statewide State of Emergency,” Walker said in a statement. “We are ready to provide any tools and resources necessary to impacted communities. I thank all of those who continue to work diligently to help those in need.”

Also on Tuesday, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Representative Ron Kind requested federal agency assistance for flooded communities in Southwest Wisconsin.