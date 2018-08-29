Guerra struggles again, Brewers fall to Reds

Milwaukee starter Junior Guerra may have pitched his way right out of the Brewers starting rotation. Guerra (6-9) gave up six runs on eight hits in just 1 1/3 innings to take the loss. He’s 0-4 in his last eight starts dating back to July 8.

Jose Peraza clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning. It was one of his four hits in the game.

Anthony DeSclafani (7-4) gave up four runs in 6 2/3 innings to earn the victory. In five starts in the month of August, DeSclafani is 3-1 with a 2.62 ERA.

Christian Yelich homered twice in the loss, giving him a career high 25 for the season. Yelich has 10 homers in the month of August.

The Brewers have now homered in 20 straight games at Great American Ball Park, the longest streak by any team at the park, which opened back in 2003.

The Brewers send Freddy Peralta (6-4) to the mound in game two of the series tonight. Matt Harvey (6-7) gets the start for the Reds.