Historic Madison cemetery vandalized

Headstones at Madison’s historic Forest Hill Cemetery have been vandalized. An employee notified police Wednesday after finding 36 toppled headstones.

About a dozen, many dating to the late 1800s or early 20th century, were cracked or shattered.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the damage appears random. Graves in the Jewish area of the cemetery, and of Confederate prisoners of war, were untouched.

This was the second act of vandalism at a Wisconsin cemetery in recent weeks. Over 100 stones were damaged over the last weekend in July, at St. Francis Cemetery in Merrill.