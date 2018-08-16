Johnson: ‘really nice guy’ Kavanaugh deserves confirmation

Senator Ron Johnson was effusive in his praise, after meeting with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The Wisconsin Republican was on Fox News Channel on Thursday, talking up President Donald Trump’s pick for the court. “He’s just such a nice person. I don’t see how anybody could oppose his nomination when you consider his incredible judicial record,” Johnson said.

.@SenRonJohnson: Judge Kavanaugh is a really nice guy and a person of integrity with incredible judicial record – I don’t see how anybody could oppose his nomination pic.twitter.com/5ra2l1jTfh — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 16, 2018

Johnson said Democrats “have more than enough information to make a decision,” on Kavanaugh. “It’s Democrats who have turned these judicial nominations into the dog fight that these things have become now.”

Hearings for the nominee are scheduled to start the day after Labor Day. “This (Senate confirmation vote) should be 100 to zero,” Johnson said.

Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is on record opposing Kavanaugh’s confirmation, saying he would “turn back the clock on a woman’s constitutional right and freedom to make her own health care choices.”