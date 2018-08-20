Liberal group highlights Walker’s air travel

A liberal group is calling out Governor Scott Walker, over his use of state planes. Scot Ross of One Wisconsin Now says some flights were short hops. “For instance, flying from Appleton to Green Bay, or flying from Kenosha to Milwaukee,” Ross said. “These are flights that no human being would pay to do. Scott Walker’s willing to do it because we’re picking up the tab.”

OWN reviewed 869 Walker flights from September 2015 through this past April, covering some 114,00 miles and costing Wisconsin taxpayers about $818,000.

.@ScottWalker had a state plane sent from Madison to pick him up in Milwaukee after getting a haircut and attending a personal event to fly him to a NRA conference. The cost to taxpayers was $2,586. pic.twitter.com/Rvc4HBclhR — One Wisconsin Now (@onewisconsinnow) August 20, 2018

“The Scott Walker who advertised himself driving a used 1998 Saturn and eating ham sandwiches out of a brown bag has been replaced by a guy whose motto is ‘I’ll fly, you all buy,” Ross said.

A Walker spokeswoman said OWN mischaracterizes the governor’s travel, and that he’s dedicated to meeting people around the state. “From visiting communities recovering from disasters, to attending funerals of fallen officers and public officials, to discussing the positive things getting done throughout the state, Governor Walker has shown he stands ready to support Wisconsin and our citizens at any time,” Amy Hasenberg said in a statement.

Great to be at the Foxconn site on Friday – met with workers from all across the state! https://t.co/3hsMqtNQv6 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 20, 2018

Walker is running for reelection in November, against state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers.