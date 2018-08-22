Major elections now in dead heat in August polling from MU

The major races in the upcoming election are now a dead heat, according to the latest polling from Marquette University.

Political scientist Charles Franklin says polling data from August puts the heads up race between Walker and Evers at 46 percent to 46 percent among likely voters, and Walker ahead of Evers among registered voters, 46 to 44 percent.

“You can see that whether you’re looking at registered or likely, the race has tightened a couple points.”

The last time the Marquette poll checked the race in June, Evers lead Walker by 4 points, and other polls from ahead of the August primary had placed Evers ahead of Walker by as many as 13 points.

The same situation is seen in the US Senate Race. Senator Tammy Baldwin leads challenger Leah Vukmir by 2 points among likely voters, 49 to 47 percent.

“Bottom line, two tight race, inside the margin of error with likely voters.”

Among registered voters, Baldwin’s lead over Vukmir expands to eight points, 51 to 43 percent.