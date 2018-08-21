Matthews entering the final year of his contract, looking for more (AUDIO)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews is about to enter the final year of his contract, but he would love to sign an extension and finish his career in Green Bay.

Matthews told reporters on Monday that his agency has had some discussions with the Packers about a contract extension, but those talks have not led to a deal to date.

Matthews hasn’t posted double-digit sacks since 2014 and hasn’t been selected to a Pro Bowl since 2015, but he’s been the teams most versatile and talented linebacker.

Matthews has played two dozen games at inside linebacker which undoubtedly has affected his sack production. But Matthews still feels he has a lot of good football ahead of him.

“I’ve got a good mind in how I envision this season and my future,” Matthews said. “So we’ll see what that holds, if that means back here for a few more years or packing my bags.”

AUDIO: Clay Matthews on being in a contract year :18

AUDIO: Clay Matthews said he would love to remain with the Packers :10