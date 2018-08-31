Miley gives Brewers some relief

With the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen overworked the previous two days, they needed a solid effort from Wade Miley on Thursday. Miley allowed just one run on five hits over 7 1/3 innings to help the Brewers to a 2-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in 11 innings at Great American Ballpark.

Miley allowed just one hit in the first five innings, but the Brewers weren’t able to muster much offense. They finally scored in the top of the fifth when Christian Yelich drew a bases loaded walk to plate the first run of the game.

Miley, who walked one and struck out six, lowered his ERA to 2.18 through 11 starts.

Dan Jennings, Jordan Lyles, Corbin Burnes, Joakim Soria and Josh Hader finished out the 11-inning victory.

The game winner came in the top of the 11th when Lorenzo Cain clubbed a lead-off home run off of Austin Brice. Brice had just been recalled from AAA Louisville earlier in the day. It was the 10th homer of the season for Cain.

The Brewers took 2 of 3 in the series, their third straight series victory.

The Brewers are in Washington D.C. to face the Nationals in the first of a three game series on Friday night.