Officers injured in FdL arrest

A Fond du Lac Police Officer and a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputy are recovering after being injured taking a battery suspect into custody. Just before 10:30pm Wednesday night, the deputy stopped the suspect vehicle in an effort to detain him until city officers arrived. The 32-year old Portage man then punched the deputy in the face several times before striking another responding officer.

Captain Ryan Waldschmidt says “both the officer and our deputy had numerous head and facial injuries but thankfully with the use of a taser, they were able to subdue the suspect and get him handcuffed and in custody. And then both officers were transported to St.Agnes for treatment. Thankfully both were released from the hospital, but pretty sore and pretty banged up.”

The officer was treated at St. Agnes for a broken elbow and facial injuries – while the deputy was also taken in for head and facial injuries. The suspect faces charges including strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct, and intimidation of a victim for the earlier incident. He was also wanted on two outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

KFIZ