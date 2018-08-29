Packers fans get their wish, report says Hundley dealt to Seahawks

Brett Hundley went 3-6 in nine starts while filling in for Aaron Rodgers last season. The Green Bay Packers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and fans placed the blame on the shoulders of Hundley. Those same fans were far more supportive of newcomer Deshone Kizer during training camp than they were of Hundley.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky and Adam Schefter reported today that the Packers sent Hundley to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2019 draft pick. Packers fans got their wish and will now see if Kizer can do the job if something were to happen to Rodgers again.

In a perfect world, Kizer will stand on the sidelines and watch, only playing in mop-up duty.

Hundley threw for 1,836 yards last season with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

A source to the story said the Packers plan to keep both Kizer and rookie Tim Boyle on their 53-man roster, barring something unforeseen between now and Saturday’s final roster cuts.

Kizer was 0-15 as a starter during his rookie season in Cleveland last year. He tossed a league high 22 interceptions and completed just 53.6% of his passes. But because those numbers came with another team, Packers fans aren’t judging, at least at the moment.

It’s expected that Hundley will jump right into the backup role in Seattle behind Russell Wilson.