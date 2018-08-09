Packers open preseason against Tennessee

Aaron Rodgers isn’t expected to play in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. He hasn’t played in a preseason opener since 2015. It means the battle for the backup job, between Brett Hundley and DeShone Kizer will heat up.

Hundley and Kizer are expected to split snaps with fourth-stringer Tim Boyle potentially getting a brief chance in the end.

Most of the teams starters will see little or no time, like wide receivers Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison. It leaves Jake Kumerow, J’Mon Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scanting and Equanimeous St. Brown to get most of the opportunity as they battle for roster spots. Among that group, Kumerow has been the most consistent and has drawn the endorsement of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Packer Nation will get their first look at new Defensive Coordinator Mike Pettine’s defense. The Packers are expected to see Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, who is expected to play tonight.

Kick time tonight is set for 7 p.m. at Lambeau Field.