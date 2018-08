State Senator Leah Vukmir said Tuesday that she’ll be getting some help this week, in her campaign for U.S. Senate. “The vice-president is coming to do an event for me this week,” Vukmir said on WISN’s Jay Weber Show. “He’s offered to help. The president has offered to help.

Vukmir, who’s running against incumbent U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, said Vice-President Mike Pence will be at an event for her on Thursday in the Milwaukee area. “This is a pick-up seat,” she said.