Peralta leads Brewers past Reds in series finale

Rookie Freddie Peralta tossed seven shutout innings and added an RBI single at the plate to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park.

Peralta (6-4, 4.02) allowed just three hits with two walks while striking out seven. Peralta has now allowed just 40 hits in 69 1/3 innings.

The Brewers gave Peralta an early lead when Christian Yelich led off the bottom of the first with a long home run to left-center for his 21st home run of the season. The 21 home runs matches his career high back in 2016.

Peralta put the Brewers up 2-0 in the fourth inning when he singled home Ryan Braun from second base. The Reds intentionally walked Manny Pina to get to Peralta, who entered the at bat hitless in 22 at bats this season.

Run scoring singles by Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain in the sixth plated the final two runs for the Brewers. Yelich finished with four hits.