Pick the best State Fair food with the annual Sporkies Awards

You can help pick the best food at the Wisconsin State Fair with the 6th annual Sporkies Awards.

The panel of finalists had to submit their items this spring, and Spokeswoman Kristi Chuckel says the items up for judging went through a jury process earlier this year, ahead of the Fair.

“On the Wednesday of the fair, the finalists will come together and they’ll have their items made, and then they’ll be judged by a panel of celebrity judges and we will pick the top three winners.”

There’s a wide array of items this year. They include items like a S’mores Beer Float, a cannoli with bacon for the outside, deep fried turducken bites, a deep fried french toast and bacon stick, deep fried french onion soup, spinach lasagna bites, a gourmet pork belly sandwich and what’s basically a roast chicken dinner on a stick.

Chuckel says if you are planning on coming out to try your hand at judging, you might want to watch your diet. Just to be safe. “Our vendors kind of tend to go big, so a lot of these items, if you are going to try them, you might want to plan on sharing with a friend.”

You can help pick a best in show by trying out your favorites while at the Fair.

You can find out more online at www.wistatefair.com.