Organizers of Madison’s pride parade are not going to allow police to participate. The board of directors of the OutReach LGBT Community Center are withdrawing applications from the Madison Police Department, the UW-Madison Police Department, and Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney to march in the parade.

The action is in response to concerns among the LGBTQ community regarding police presence in the parade. Police will still be on hand for security. The parade is August 19.

