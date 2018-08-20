Police: Waunakee victim did nothing to provoke fatal shooting

Waunakee police chief Kevin Plendl says the suspect and the victim in Friday’s fatal shooting were were nothing more than neighbors. “From what we know, there was no specific relationship, other than passing each other in the hallway,” Plendl said.

Plendl said 74-year-old Ronald Jenne entered the apartment of Julie Anderson, used some profanity and then shot the 54-year-old woman. “They were two ground floor apartments, and they were directly across the hall from each other.” He said it appears Anderson did nothing to argue with, or provoke her killer.

“This argument was, from our information, one sided. She didn’t do anything to precipitate it.” Police have had past concerns about Jenne’s mental health. He’s jailed on a tentative charge of first degree intentional homicide. The killing was the first murder in the Dane County community in nearly a decade.