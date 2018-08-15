Roads an issue in governor’s race

Roads are shaping up as an issue in the race for governor. On WISN radio’s “Jay Webber Show,” Governor Scott Walker said Democrat Tony Evers wants to raise gas taxes to fund transportation projects. “If Tony Evers wants to talk about jacking up the tax on gas, a buck, I think people deserve to know that,” Walker said.

At an event in Madison with lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes, Evers criticized Walker’s record on transportation, and implied he wouldn’t oppose a gas tax hike. “We know what doesn’t work. Everything’s on the table,” Evers said. “There is a reason that northern Wisconsin municipalities are scraping the asphalt off the road, because they can’t afford to fix it.”

I’m excited to debate @ScottWalker and look forward to getting the details worked out. The people of WI deserve to hear the gov answer for his failures on roads, schools, and healthcare. — Tony Evers (@Tony4WI) August 15, 2018

“We gave local governments the largest increase that many of them have received in nearly 20 years,” in the last budget, Walker said on WISN. “They need to take that money and invest it in their roads and bridges.