Schimel, LaFollette berate Adamczyk over treatment of state employees (AUDIO)

Attorney General Brad Schimel says Treasurer Matt Adamczyk has been “unreasonable and abusive” towards state staff. Adamczyk, Schimel and Secretary of State Doug LaFollete serve on the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.

During the board’s most recent meeting, LaFollete rebuked Adamczyk for repeatedly questioning qualifications of several agency employees. “I am critical of the treasurer’s continual harassment of our staff,” LaFollette said. “There’s no rhyme or reason for that.”

Adamczyk persisted in criticizing the agency’s management of its trust fund investments – and Schimel had had enough. “Just because you don’t like a question doesn’t mean that I can’t ask it,” Adamczyk said. “I’m sorry, I’m on this board.”

“Matt, I gotta tell you, I’m counting the days that you’re not on this board,” Schimel said. “I’ve had enough. Doug is absolutely right. The string of demands you’ve made on people who work hard at this agency have been unreasonable and abusive.”

AUDIO: Adamczyk, Schimel :60

The board’s chief administrator, Jonathan Barry, said the employees’ resumes and work experience show that they are qualified to do their jobs.

Adamczyk is the only one of the three board members who is not seeking reelection, although he is running for the state Assembly seat being vacated by Representative Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield.)