Sen. Johnson praises movement on new NAFTA deal

Senator Ron Johnson is praising the news that the Trump Administration is renegotiating parts of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Johnson tells Bloomberg TV that this is excellent news for Wisconsin farmers. “Wisconsin has a trade surplus with both Canada and Mexico. Mexico is our largest market for Wisconsin cheese. I was glad the administration has come to terms with Mexico on a trade deal.”

Mexico and the U S have completed preliminary negotiations, and now are hoping to get a deal made with Canada soon. President Trump has threatened to keep Canada out of the deal if they don’t come to the table.

Johnson says he hopes the deal could have been reached sooner. “Because we’ve just had this uncertainty hanging over our economy. You can see how the stock market stalled and how the stock market took off once this deal was done, so I hope the administration is paying attention to that.”

The next step, Johnson says, is turning to China. “Let’s figure out how to make sure that we have fair and full reciprocity in terms of trade, and in particular, stop stealing our industrial and military secrets.” He wants to see fair deals in place with all of our trusted partners, so that a united front can be made against the super power.