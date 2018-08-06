Shots fired inside Madison radio station

Shots were fired inside a downtown Madison radio station early Sunday. A WORT D-J was hit in the buttocks and will be okay. WORT board president David Devereaux-Weber told WKOW-TV that it seemed like a targeted attack. “Someboy who had a beef about something, and we’re not quite sure it it’s a personal issue or a music issue.” Weber said.

There was a shooting in our station this morning. A DJ was hurt but is OK and recovering. We were off the air briefly during the police investigation. We’re back on the air now. https://t.co/qGm2ZE2MSx — WORT News (@WORTnews) August 5, 2018

Station employees say a masked and hooded man got inside the community-based station at 3:00 a.m. and opened fire. No arrests have been made. A code is needed to enter the building, and Weber said the station is in the process of getting security cameras, but those had not yet been installed.