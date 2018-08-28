Suffolk poll shows Evers, Baldwin with edge

New polling is out in the races for governor and U.S. Senate in Wisconsin. The Suffolk University poll of 500 registered voters was conducted for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Republican Governor Scott Walker trails state Superintendent Tony Evers 44% to 46% in the new Suffolk poll, a difference well within the 4.5% margin of error.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin leads GOP state Senate Leah Vukmir, 49.8% to 42.2%. Forty-eight percent of poll respondents think the state is headed in the right direction. The same percentage approve of the job Walker is doing.