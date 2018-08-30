Tornadoes confirmed, flood danger continues

The National Weather Service has confirmed 7 tornadoes in Wisconsin, as a line of severe thunderstorms swept across the state on Tuesday afternoon.

One tornado was a confirmed EF2 tornado, five were confirmed as EF1s and one was found to be a small EF0.

The tornadoes were all confirmed by NWS during surveys of damage in Fond du Lac County and northern Dodge County on Wednesday.

8/28 Tornado Event Update: Our survey team was able to survey 7 tornadoes today, 1 EF2, 5 EF1s and 1 EF0. @NWSGreenBay surveyed an EF1 and we have video of another in Sheboygan county. More surveys are planned for today. — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) August 30, 2018

Southern Wisconsin flooding may get worse before it gets better.

The National Weather Service predicts 1″ to 1.5″ of rain north of Madison, 1″ to 1.5″ in the Madison area, and 2″ to 3″ to the southwest from Friday night through Sunday.

With a chance for additional showers and storms into the middle of next week, that could extend and perhaps worsen the flooding in the region.