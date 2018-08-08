Two men convicted in murder at Madison Culver’s

Two men have been convicted in the death of a man who died during a holdup at a Madison restaurant. Court records show Nicholas Ivy and Xavier Fleming both pleaded guilty to being party to felony murder. Other charges against each of the suspects were dismissed but read in.

Ivy and Fleming were arrested in the death of Chris Kneubuehl. Police say Kneubuehl was working at the Culver’s off Todd Drive with other contractors in June of 2017 when Ivy and Fleming robbed the business. Officers say Kneubuehl had a heart attack during the crime and the suspects let him die.

Sentencing for each man is set for November.

WIBA