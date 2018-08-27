UW-Madison and Foxconn announce research partnership

Foxconn and UW Madison have announced a research partnership. UW Madison Chancelor Rebecca Blank, announced Monday that Foxconn will give $100 million dollars to fund science and technology research. “I’m very excited about this. You don’t get $100 million gifts very often,” Blank said.



The UW plans to raise an additional $100 million in this Foxconn deal, as part of a larger $3.2 billion fundraising effort. The Foxconn money will go towards development of an on-campus Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology, or FIRST.

Blank was asked who will own any “intellectual property” generated there.

“We have an agreement about exactly how we’re going to work on this,” she said. “The understanding is that we will both have some ownership of the intellectual property.”