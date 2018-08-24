UW-System approves name changes for two-year campuses

A merger of the UW-Systems two and four year campuses is bringing new names to the colleges.

Eleven of the two year campuses are taking the names of their sponsoring University.

The former UW-Marathon County is now University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau. And the former UW-Marshfield/Wood County is now University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield. New signage, reflecting the purple and gold school colors, will be in place in September.

Other name changes came in Waukesha, Rice Lake, Sheboygan, Marinette, Manitowoc and Richland.

The campus merger program was approved last year, and UW officials say the change allows for better access to classes and education, and hopefully attracts more students to the University system.

WSAU