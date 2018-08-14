Google+

Vukmir will face Baldwin in November

The GOP’s chosen nominee for Wisconsin’s Senate race has survived a vigorous primary attempt from her challenger. Both the AP and the New York Times called the race for Leah Vukmir before 10 PM Tuesday night. In a statement,

Vukmir says that Wisconsin needs a senator represents Wisconsin, not “the far left or out-of-touch elites”.

Incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin responded in kind, saying that Vukmir has “a long record of putting her corporate special interest backers ahead of hardworking Wisconsin families.”

Vukmir coasted past challenger Kevin Nicholson, holding a commanding lead all night.