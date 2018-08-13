Walker: ‘of course’ I don’t want Harley boycott

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker made it clear Monday — he doesn’t want a boycott of Harley-Davidson. President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that it was “great” that “many” Harley riders planned to boycott the Wisconsin-based company if it moves manufacturing overseas.

Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2018

While there’s little evidence to support such a boycott actually occurring, Walker released a statement Sunday that he wants Harley to prosper in Wisconsin.

As I said yesterday, I want Harley-Davidson to prosper here in the State of WI — so of course I don’t want a boycott of Harley-Davidson. And one of the best ways for that to happen is to do what the President has called for and that is get to no tariffs as soon as possible. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 13, 2018

And Monday he tweeted that “of course” he doesn’t want a boycott — and one of the best ways for that to happen is to do what the President has called for — get to no tariffs as soon as possible.