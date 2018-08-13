Google+

Walker: ‘of course’ I don’t want Harley boycott

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker made it clear Monday — he doesn’t want a boycott of Harley-Davidson. President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that it was “great” that “many” Harley riders planned to boycott the Wisconsin-based company if it moves manufacturing overseas.

While there’s little evidence to support such a boycott actually occurring, Walker released a statement Sunday that he wants Harley to prosper in Wisconsin.

And Monday he tweeted that “of course” he doesn’t want a boycott — and one of the best ways for that to happen is to do what the President has called for — get to no tariffs as soon as possible.