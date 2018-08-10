Weak tornado hits Dane County Village of Deerfield

A weak tornado hit Deerfield, in Dane County on Thursday. National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Halbach says the EF-0zero twister hit without warning just before 4:00 in the afternoon.

“These weaker ones that are shorter lived are very hard for us to pick up,” he said. “When we do get some kind of signature on radar, a lot of times by the time we get a warning out, the tornado’s already gone.”

Official details from the Village of Deerfield tornado survey: https://t.co/sN2dbeYdb6 pic.twitter.com/YlFjjVL2cT — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) August 10, 2018



The area had been under a severe thunderstorm warning, but Halbach says the tornado wasn’t part of that system, but rather storms that were moving through to the south. The tornado has been ranked EF-0 but still did significant damage to a business, International Machinery Exchange. No one was injured.

WIBA