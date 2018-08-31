UPDATE: Weather Service confirms 17 tornadoes in Wisconsin

The number of confirmed tornadoes this week now stands at 17. The National Weather Service spent Thursday surveying the damage done in Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette and Sheboygan counties.

Five of the 16 tornadoes confirmed by the government meteorologists were in Fond du Lac County, the most powerful an E-F-2 with winds of 125 miles-an-hour, which stayed on the ground for several miles. Wisconsin has experienced 26 confirmed tornadoes so far this year.

Governor Scott Walker issued a statewide emergency declaration this week in the wake of the tornadoes and torrential rains, which resulted in widespread flooding.

NOTE: This report was updated. There was 1 confirmed tornado on Monday, 16 on Tuesday.