Yelich powers Brewers to win over Reds

Christian Yelich went 6 for 6 and hit for the cycle to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 13-12, 10-inning win over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Yelich became the eighth Brewers player to hit for the cycle and the first since George Kottaras on Sept. 3, 2011, in Houston. He also matched the club record with six of the Brewers 22 hits, including a two-run homer.

The two teams combined for nine home runs and 36 hits in the wild, back and forth battle.

Jesus Aguilar homered in the 10th inning off of Raisel Iglesias for the Brewers fourth home run of the game. It ended Aguilar’s month-long slide, giving him 30 home runs for the season.

Mike Moustakas and Jonathan Schoop also homered for the Brewers. Moustakas had four hits.

The Brewers and Reds wrap up their three game series this afternoon. Wade Miley (2-2, 2.32) pitches for the Brewers. Cody Reed (0-1, 3.68) gets the nod for the Reds.