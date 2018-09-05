Ashwaubenon to restrict some vendor sales outside Packers games

Ashwaubenon is considering banning people who don’t have proper sales permits from hawking goods outside of Lambeau Field or in its vicinity during Packers events.

Village Attorney Tony Wachewicz says this change in the ordinance is geared towards having proper documentation for vendors.

“Making sure that people get a direct sellers permit so that we know who they are, and we can identify them with their particular license on Packer game days.”

The ban was already listed on temporary sales permits, but wasn’t expressly stated in village ordinance, according to Wachewicz. “

All the vendors that currently exist and sell from a fixed location will still continue to be able to operate.”

The measure passed the village’s public protection committee on Tuesday, and will have to go before the full village board to be finalized.