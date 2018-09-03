Badger volleyball off to 4-0 start

The eighth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team captured the HotelRED Invitational after knocking off High Point Sunday night at the UW Field House. The Badgers dropped the first set but won the next three, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17, to hand the Panthers their second loss of the day.

Wisconsin (4-0) hit an impressive .328 (53 kills – 9 errors – 134 attempts). Dana Rettke led the Badgers with 16 kills while Molly Haggerty added another 10.

The Badgers recorded a season-high 17 blocks led by middle blockers Dana Rettke and Tionna Williams with nine and eight respectively.

The Badgers knocked off second-ranked Texas just one day earlier.

Wisconsin sold out their second straight match of the season at 7,052 fans in attendance, which ties for fifth on UW single-match attendance list. Wisconsin has sold out the Field House 14 straight times.