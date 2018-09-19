Google+

Badger women’s hockey team picked to win WCHA

Badger women’s hockey coach Mark Johnson (Photo by David Stluka)

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team is picked to win the WCHA for the fourth-straight year.

The Badgers earned 33 points and four first-place votes in a vote by the league’s coaches.  Minnesota also received 33 points and three first-place votes,  The two rivals battle it out on two separate occasions this season with a two-game series in Madison on Oct. 27-28 and another two-game series in Minneapolis on Jan. 18-19.

Senior forwards Emily Clark and Annie Pankowski were named to the Preseason All-WCHA Team in addition to senior defenseman Mikaela Gardner.

The WCHA poll and preseason honors announcement comes a day after UW checked in at No. 2 in the preseason USCHO.Com National Poll.