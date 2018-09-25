Badgers picked to finish sixth in Big Ten Men’s Hockey

Ohio State was tabbed the favorite in the 2018-19 Big Ten hockey preseason coaches’ poll.

Last season, Ohio State finished second in the regular-season standings with 45 points and a conference record of 14-8-2-1 (26-10-5 overall). The Buckeyes’ record-breaking campaign cumulated with the program’s second Frozen Four berth and first since 1998.

Michigan was picked to finish second in the preseason poll, with defending Big Ten Champion Notre Dame capturing third, Minnesota fourth, Penn State placing fifth, Wisconsin earning sixth and Michigan State rounding out the poll in seventh.

The Badgers went 14-19-4 last season and finished sixth in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin will open the season with an exhibition game against the University of Victoria, Sunday, October 7 at 5 p.m. at the Kohl Center. The regular season starts October 12 and 13 when Boston College comes to Madison.