Google+

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Badgers start slow and finish strong in win over New Mexico

Badgers start slow and finish strong in win over New Mexico

By

For the first half, it looked like Wisconsin was ripe for the picking, but the Badgers responded to some early adversity and cruised to a 45-14 win over the New Mexico Lobo’s at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

New Mexico started the game with a long 87-yard touchdown drive, then the Badgers had ball security issues.

With the Badgers driving, Jonathan Taylor coughed up his second fumble of the season and quarterback Alex Hornibrook also tossed a pick when he was hit while releasing a ball.  The Badgers didn’t take the lead until late in the first half.

Jonathan Taylor finished with a career high 253 yards on 33 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Badgers (2-0).

Hornibrook finished 8 of 11 for 148 yards with one touchdown and one interception.  A.J. Taylor was his favorite target, catching five passes for 134 yards and a score.

As a team, the Badgers finished with 417 rushing yards and 568 total yards.

The Badgers (2-0) are back home again this Saturday against BYU.