Big Ten Announces Overtime Changes for 2018-19 Hockey Season

The Big Ten Conference has announced changes to its overtime protocol and conference points system for the 2018-19 hockey season, including the addition of a 3-on-3 overtime period.

Any regular season conference game that remains tied after regulation will play the NCAA-mandated five-minute, 5-on-5 sudden-death overtime period. If the game remains tied, the two teams will then play a five-minute, 3-on-3 sudden death overtime period. If the game is still tied following both overtime periods, then the game will move to a sudden-death shootout. Non-conference games other than certain in-season tournaments will conclude following the 5-on-5 overtime period. Postseason games will continue 20-minute 5-on-5 overtime periods as in the past.

Teams will be awarded three points in the conference standings for a win in regulation or the 5-on-5 overtime period. If the game is tied following the 5-on-5 overtime, both teams will receive one point, with a second point being awarded to the team that wins in either the 3-on-3 overtime period or the shootout.