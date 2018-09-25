Brewers 90th win draws them closer to playoffs

Eric Thames tripled and scored on a throwing error in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers went on to knock off the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday night.

Ryan Braun homered and Christian Yelich drove in a pair of runs as the Brewers won for the fourth time in their last five games and for the 90th (90-67) time this season. They moved three games in front of the Cardinals for the top wildcard spot in the National League. The Brewers also drew to within 1 1/2 games of the Central Division leading Cubs in the Central Division after the Cubs fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1.

The Brewers went with a bullpen by committee to secure this win. It started with Dan Jennings getting the first out of the game by retiring Matt Carpenter for his only batter faced, and it finished with Corey Knebel slamming the door in the 9th for his 16th save. In between, the Brewers used seven other pitchers for a total of nine for the game. Corbin Burnes (7-0) got two outs for the win.

Chase Anderson was supposed to start but manager Craig Counsell announced Sunday that the Brewers would be going with a bullpen game instead.

The Cardinals went in front 4-3 in the sixth when Jose Martinez and Marcell Ozuna homered off of Brewers lefty Josh Hader, but the Brewers bounced right back to tie the game the next inning.

The Brewers will send Gio Gonzalez (9-11, 4.28 ERA) to the mound in game two of the series tonight against Cardinals left-hander Austin Gomber (6-1, 3.63). Gonzalez is 2-0 with a 1.65 ERA in three starts since he was acquired in a trade with Washington on Aug. 31. Gomber won his last time out, an 8-1 victory in Atlanta.